On a cloudy, cool Saturday afternoon, the White Vikings won a hard-fought 19-12 championship game to become the competitive BYU-Idaho football champions.

The White Vikings won seven games and lost one in the regular season, earning first place heading into the playoffs. In the semifinals, the White Vikings handily beat the Blue Vikings, 28-0, to advance to the final against the Green Vikings.

The final kicked off when the White Vikings started the game scoring on the first play from scrimmage to jump out to a six-point lead on a touchdown to No. 10 Dayson Blair. The Green Vikings rallied back immediately, tying the game at 6.

The game continued into the second quarter when the White Vikings retook the lead with another touchdown pass, this time the recipient being No. 1 Noah Wilcox. The Green Vikings were able to tie it up at 12.

The winning score came on the next play when No. 1 Noah Wilcox once again struck. This time on a kick return that flipped the momentum right back to the White Vikings, giving them a seven-point lead.

In the second half, the defense of the White Vikings was able to consistently force turnovers on the Green Vikings. The critical turnover came when they forced a fumble by the Green Vikings quarterback. The White Vikings were able to kneel the clock out to end the game with the final score being a 19-12 win.

The White Vikings raise the competitive football trophy. Photo credit: Elliott Hobbs

Linebacker Antonio Abren, a junior studying electrical engineering, said, "This feels amazing, you know, because it's not the record. It's the joy we had playing. It's the joy we had on the field."

The White Vikings began this path all the way back in September during the drafting of the team. They started with a six-game regular season where they won five and lost one, with their only loss being to the Green Vikings.

Coach Caden Denison, a sophomore studying biomedical science, talked about the team's mentality.

"They just show up," Denison said. "They show up ready to play every day. Like there's never a moment where they just don't want to work hard. And I think it's just a moment for them where they get to enjoy the ups and the downs."

BYUI is the only full tackle football intramural program in the nation. Even with the competitive spirit, the sport still focuses on the main motto, which is compete, connect, grow.

The White Vikings and Green Vikings gather up after the game. Photo credit: Elliott Hobbs

Coach Denison expanded on this idea of team unity when he said, "You know, it seems kind of surreal at the moment. It's just been a lot, a lot of fun to work with these guys; everybody puts God first, and that's what really matters, honestly."

According to KC Davis, the offensive coordinator, the White Vikings didn't have an easy season by any standards, dealing with adversity throughout, including losing their starting quarterback right before the playoffs.

The White Vikings welcomed the competitive game as Abren said, "We actually love that they came out and played and put points on the scoreboard. We love that they fought back."

The White Vikings became the 23rd champion in the history of BYUI competitive football. This was the first year that BYUI was able to have a mascot for the season.