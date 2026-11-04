BYUI receives three Family Search kiosks

Three Family Search kiosks across campus are now up and running for student use.

In the David O. McKay Library, the kiosk is located on the third floor. The kiosk in the John Taylor building is in the corner of the atrium, next to the printer and vending machines. On the second floor of the Hyrum Manwaring Center, students will find the kiosk in the BYUI Student Activities and Involvement Center.

Technician Kevin Cook explained that the kiosk works with the Family Search app. Students scan the QR code on their phone using the machine, and it will print names out.

When Family Search originally reached out a year ago to place the machines, University Scheduling Manager Trish Carvajal became a point of contact.

“Family Search didn’t know where to go, and there was no one to baby it, so I did. I kept emailing, presented it to the Campus Use Council, and when that was passed off, we had to find departments to house it,” she explained.

Family Search Kiosk on 3rd floor of McKay library. Image Credit: Aliza Saunders

The Campus Use Council is primarily responsible for reviewing and approving requests to use campus space and resources. After the council approved the machines, Carvajal found two spots as requested and was pleasantly surprised when three kiosks came to Rexburg.

“The departments that house the kiosk make sure it has paper and is able to be used, so after finding the two spots in the library and MC, the religion department felt like a great third place.”

Family Search kiosk in Taylor Atrium. Image Credit: Aliza Saunders

Milena Lima, a senior studying communication, is an intern for Family Search. Her team focuses on the rising generation and young adults in particular. She shared that the kiosks were being set up at BYU, the University of Utah and other areas around Utah.

“We saw a great opportunity to install them at BYUI, because there are kiosks in other church colleges," Lima said.

She said the Church Education System realized that one of the primary printer uses in the library was to print names, and they wanted a better alternative.

"Why would we make them pay for it? We wanted to enable these students to have easy access to a printer and be able to take a name to the temple," Lima said. "Our main focus is to engage with these young adults, and these machines are a great way to do so."

Head librarian Chris Olsen is excited about this resource being available for students. He had originally requested the service but didn’t hear anything until Carvajal reached out to place a kiosk.

Family Search kiosk on the second floor of the Manwaring Center. Image Credit: Aliza Saunders

“This is an easy way for students to take a name to the temple. Show us it’s worthwhile,” Olsen said.

Circulation Library Assistant Becci Christensen notes that the kiosk has seen a lot of use already this semester.

“One of the librarians saw someone print a huge stack and, when questioned, the student said their friend group would take all the names in one weekend," Christensen said. "That’s a success!”