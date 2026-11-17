BYU-Idaho hosted its Fall 2026 Cultural Night, on Saturday Nov.14 at the BYU-Idaho Hart Fitness Center.

The night featured over 16 different performances, showcasing the diversity at BYUI. Each performance came from a different part of the world, including China, Mexico, Nigeria, Japan and more. The performances displayed dances and art that told stories of different parts of the world to a crowd of BYUI students and Rexburg locals. These photos include just a few of the performances from the night.

The night began with a fire dancer. Image Credit: Hayden Weaver

Later 4 Nigerian dances would be showcased; the Igbo Dance, Efik Ekombi Dance, Edo Cultural Dance and Yoruba Dance. Image Credit: Hayden Weaver

A performace of the 1970, Mexican song "El Triste," to applause from the audience. Image Credit: Hayden Weaver

Surtido, a Filipino folk dance showcasing elegant synchronized dance. Image Credit: Hayden Weaver

A dance uniting 50 nations of Africa, "from traditional roots to modern energy." Image Credit: Hayden Weaver

A "Pre-Hispanic Show," showcasing the past civilizations of Mexico. Image Credit: Hayden Weaver