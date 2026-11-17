China's dance, representing beauty and elegance. Image Credit: Hayden Weaver
BYU-Idaho hosted its Fall 2026 Cultural Night, on Saturday Nov.14 at the BYU-Idaho Hart Fitness Center.
The night featured over 16 different performances, showcasing the diversity at BYUI. Each performance came from a different part of the world, including China, Mexico, Nigeria, Japan and more. The performances displayed dances and art that told stories of different parts of the world to a crowd of BYUI students and Rexburg locals. These photos include just a few of the performances from the night.
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