The BYU-Idaho MAC Lab will host a Christmas art showcase Dec. 1 to Dec. 16, featuring student-created digital artwork inspired by cultural traditions surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ. Submissions can be turned in until Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The showcase, titled “Unto the World a Son Is Given,” will be displayed in the MAC Lab and will feature artwork exploring the Nativity through different cultural perspectives.

Kynlee Smith, a junior studying graphic design and supervising lead at the MAC Lab, said the showcase is an opportunity for students to explore artistic styles and traditions they may not be familiar with.

“We wanted to kind of branch out and have people either explore their own diverse traditions that they might have, or take inspiration from other cultures and their art and their traditions,” Smith said.

The MAC Lab previously hosted an Easter art showcase, which helped inspire the idea for another opportunity for students to display their work. Smith said the goal is to give students a chance to create digital artwork while also introducing them to the resources available in the lab.

The MAC Lab provides students with access to equipment such as Wacom tablets and cameras, along with workshops designed to help students develop their artistic skills.

Smith said participating in the showcase can also help students build their portfolios and challenge themselves creatively.

The artwork will be available to view in the MAC Lab from Dec. 1 to Dec. 16.