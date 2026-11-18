BYU-Idaho English professor Mark Bennion discussed Pulitzer Prize-winning author Annie Dillard's "The Writing Life" during the monthly "A Book That Changed Me" series at the David O. McKay Library on Thursday, Nov. 12th.

The events highlight campus faculty sharing literature that transformed their perspectives and motivated their teaching.

Dillard died in September at age 81, prompting Bennion to revisit a volume he bought for $11 at the BYU bookstore more than three decades ago. That book transformed how he approached writing, faith and everyday curiosity.

A flyer promoting the "A Book That Changed Me" event. Image Credit: Hailee Allan

"(Books) can inspire us," said Jolene DeFranco, an electronic services and liaison librarian at the McKay Library and the event's organizer, while introducing the series. "They can frighten us. They can challenge our thinking. They can impel us to do other things. And so, this series is exploring books that did that to a person and letting them share about that experience, and also encouraging you to ask questions, to not be afraid to read and explore new ideas."

Bennion, who has taught composition, creative writing and literature at BYUI since 2000, focused his remarks on Dillard's 1989 essay collection, "The Writing Life."

Unlike traditional writing textbooks, Bennion noted that Dillard's book offers few practical formulas, focusing instead on the spiritual and artistic discipline required to create meaningful work.

"The book was lean on practicality and fat on philosophy," Bennion said.

Bennion highlighted three enduring lessons from Dillard's work: avoiding the extremes of constant hurry and unproductive rest, pushing past self-imposed creative limits and diving deeply into subjects rather than skimming the surface.

He pointed to Dillard's account of stunt pilot Dave Rahm, a geologist who carved intricate aerial loops above Mount Baker, as a metaphor for artistic dedication and human potential.

"Nothing on earth is more gladdening than knowing we must roll up our sleeves and move back the boundaries of the humanly possible once more," Bennion said, quoting Dillard.

Entrance to the East Wing of the David O. McKay Library. Image Credit: Valentina Munoz

For Bennion, that commitment means going "an inch wide and a mile deep" into a subject while maintaining curiosity about the world, whether studying 1960s history, examining the texture of a freshly painted wall or taking out headphones to let quiet thoughts surface.

"One of the few things I know about writing is this: spend it all, shoot it, play it, lose it all right away, every time," Bennion said, reading one of his favorite passages from Dillard. "Do not hoard what seems good for a later place in the book or for another book. Give it. Give it all. Give it now."

Students in attendance resonated with Dillard's philosophical approach to the craft and how it contrasts with step-by-step writing guides.

"I found that how she writes is so inspiring," said Payton Baker, a junior studying English who had previously read the book. "It is so interesting, just from a prose perspective. It's very entertaining and gripping."

Baker added that Dillard's dense, reflective style encourages readers to return to the text repeatedly to uncover new meaning.

"Every time I read a chapter, I felt more inspired to do some sort of writing or to enact what I thought," Baker said. "Even just rereading passages that I've already read, I was like, 'Maybe I missed something good in there,' and it made me want to go back."

Professor Bennion presenting. Image Credit: Hailee Allan

During the question-and-answer session, Bennion encouraged students to combat digital distraction and instant gratification by curating personal reading lists, exploring unfamiliar art forms and spending time alone in quiet spaces without screens.

"There's real utility in just stepping back and sitting down and turning off all the sound, turning off all the visual inundation," Bennion said. "Just saying, 'Okay, what should I write about, or what should I create, or what should I do that might be meaningful, or who should I help?'"

The "A Book That Changed Me" series meets monthly each semester in the David O. McKay Library, but this semester's events have concluded. Students and community members looking to attend future discussions can check the library schedule and join the event when it resumes next semester.